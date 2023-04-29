2,770 died in weather-related incidents last year

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 28

Nearly 2,770 people were killed in the country owing to extreme weather-related incidents last year. Of these, about 1,580 deaths were reported due to lightning and thunderstorms.

This was revealed in the Climate Assessment Report-2022 prepared by Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Climate Research & Services, Pune. The report was released on Friday.

It was floods and heavy rain that killed 1,050 people, the report revealed. The remaining deaths were caused by other extreme events like heatwaves, hailstorms, dust storms, etc.

As to the rainfall, the highest annual rainfall anomaly was observed over Karnataka where it was 138 per cent of long period average (LPA) in 2022. Karnataka was followed by Rajasthan (136 per cent of LPA) and Telangana (135 per cent of LPA).

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall deficiency was observed over Mizoram (74 per cent of LPA) followed by Manipur (75 per cent of LPA) and Bihar (77 per cent of LPA).

According to the report, the warmest annual mean temperature in terms of anomaly with respect to long term mean was observed over Uttrakhand (1.17 degrees Celsius), followed by Himachal Pradesh (1.160 degrees Celsius) and Punjab (1.05 degrees Celsius. The lowest annual mean temperature anomaly was observed over Telangana followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Most deaths in Uttar Pradesh