2 armed kidnappers shot dead in Meghalaya, victims rescued

Shillong, November 10
Two heavily armed kidnappers were shot dead on Thursday in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya and two victims were rescued, police said.
The incident took place in the early hours at Dibru Hill Reserve Forest. The kidnappers were chased by the police and killed in retaliatory firing, it added.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma mentioned the incident in a twitter post.
"Vigilant police killed two kidnappers in retaliatory firing and recovered one AK 47, 1 9 mm pistol, 32 live rounds and 33 empty rounds. The two persons have now been rescued!" he said.
Commending the police and Director General of Police L R Bishnoi, the Chief Minister said the kidnappers were not residents of the state and tried to "jeopardise peace in Meghalaya."
