2 Bengaluru students booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogan

Bengaluru, November 19
Two students have been booked for allegedly raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at a college event “just for fun”.
According to police, the case was registered based on a viral video on social media.
During the event at a private engineering college here recently, other students objected as soon as a boy and a girl shouted the slogan.
The students were picked up and questioned. They reportedly said they did it for fun, police said.
