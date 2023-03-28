2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Kanker, March 28
Two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured on Tuesday morning when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said.
The incident occurred near the BSF camp at Chilparas, around 120 km from Kanker, under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of the BSF was out on a road security operation, a senior official said.
The injured jawans were shifted to a local hospital in Koyalibeda, he said, adding that a search operation is under way in the area.
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon commander was killed in a pressure IED blast in Bijapur district of the state.
