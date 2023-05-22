Bijapur, May 22
Two commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.
Two to three Naxalites also received bullet injuries in the gun fight which took place at around 8 pm on Sunday in Bijapur, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, they said.
A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched a search operation from Pusnar camp on Sunday evening after getting information about an improvised explosive device (IED) planted between Pusnar and Hiroli villages under Gangaloor police station limits, an official said.
At around 8 pm, the gun battle broke out between the security personnel and Naxalites in the area.
After a brief exchange of fire, Naxalites escaped into the dense forest, he said.
Constables Nakul and Mohammad Shahid, belonging to CoBRA's 202nd battalion, suffered injuries on their hands and legs in the face-off, the official said.
They were were shifted to the Bijapur district hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Two to three Naxalites also receive bullet injuries in the g...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Malik
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...