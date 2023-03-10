2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite attack

Raipur: Two commandos of the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday. At least six Naxalites were injured in gunfight. PTI
Photos morphed, woman judge blackmailed
Jaipur: A man allegedly blackmailed a woman judge with her morphed photographs and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her, the police said. The man had been identified and raids were on to nab him.
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...