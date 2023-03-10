2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite attack

PTI

Raipur: Two commandos of the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday. At least six Naxalites were injured in gunfight. PTI

Photos morphed, woman judge blackmailed

Jaipur: A man allegedly blackmailed a woman judge with her morphed photographs and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her, the police said. The man had been identified and raids were on to nab him.