2 cops, 7 civilians killed in fresh Manipur violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to violence-hit Manipur, fresh violence erupted in Sugnu Assembly constituency today. Following reports emanating from Imphal, official sources confirmed that seven civilians and two police personnel were killed in encounters. Terrorists set ablaze around 250 houses in the area, they added.

As per the reports, at least 40 terrorists had been killed in a massive crackdown by the police and security forces in the past three-four days. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who held a press conference in Imphal today, said, “State police have been conducting operations in vulnerable areas. In retaliatory and defensive operations against the terrorist groups, who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 40 terrorists have been killed in different areas and a few arrested by the security forces.”

Officials in the state’s security establishment, however, confirmed that operations against the armed militants were still going on and the casualties could increase.

Singh said the fresh violence was not between two communities but between armed terrorists trying to disintegrate Manipur. He said the crackdown was against Kuki militant groups, who had signed a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government in August 2008.

The agreement was signed with 25 Kuki militant groups — 17 of them are under the umbrella group Kuki National Organisation and eight under the United Peoples’ Front. As per the agreement, the cadres of these groups were to be confined to designated camps and their arms were kept locked. The BJP government has alleged that militants belonging to the SoO groups could be involved in spreading violence in Manipur.