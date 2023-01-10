2 crew members to join probe in Air India urination case

New Delhi, January 10
Statements of two crew members of the Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger would be recorded on Tuesday, police said.
The two crew members were to join the probe on Monday but could not do so as they were not in Delhi, the officials said.
"Since the two crew members on board the Air India flight on November 26 were outstation, they could not join the probe today. So, we have called them tomorrow to get their statements recorded in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said on Monday.
Police are also trying to approach other passengers who were on the flight to get their statements, the officials said.
Delhi Police had summoned nine crew members of the flight and seven of them have already recorded their statements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...