2 crew members to join probe in Air India urination case

PTI

New Delhi, January 10

Statements of two crew members of the Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger would be recorded on Tuesday, police said.

The two crew members were to join the probe on Monday but could not do so as they were not in Delhi, the officials said.

"Since the two crew members on board the Air India flight on November 26 were outstation, they could not join the probe today. So, we have called them tomorrow to get their statements recorded in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said on Monday.

Police are also trying to approach other passengers who were on the flight to get their statements, the officials said.

Delhi Police had summoned nine crew members of the flight and seven of them have already recorded their statements.

