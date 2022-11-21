2 Delhi residents burnt to death as car catches fire after hitting tractor on Yamuna Expressway

PTI

Mathura, November 21

Two men were charred to death in their car which caught fire after ramming into a tractor parked on the roadside on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Monday morning, police said.

They did not get a chance to come out of the four-wheeler which burst into flames immediately on impact, the police said.

Inspector in-charge of Naujheel police station Dharmendra Singh Bhati said the speeding Swift Dzire car, which was going to Agra from Noida, rammed into the stationary tractor near Chandpur Khurd village in Naujheel area on Yamuna Expressway.

The car was burnt to ashes, Bhati said.

He said the deceased had been identified as Lala and Sonu Kumar, residents of Delhi, and their families sounded.

The forensic team of the district had reached the spot and samples had been collected, he said, adding that police are probing the matter.