2 detained over theft at actor Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house

Mumbai, June 15
Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with a theft at film actor Shilpa Shetty's home here, an official said on Thursday.
Some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor's house in Juhu last week, the official said.
Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Juhu police station and a probe was initiated, he said.
The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official added.
