2 FCI staffers held

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two staffers of FCI, Bhopal, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. — TNS

Judge recuses from hearing Rahul’s plea

Ahmedabad: Gujarat HC judge Justice Gita Gopi recused herself on Wednesday from hearing a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The appeal sought a stay on his conviction by a magistrate court in a criminal defamation case against him. His appeal was mentioned before single judge Justice Gopi, who responded with “not before me”. — IANS