2 girls rescued from flesh trade in Maharashtra, their aunt among 2 women held

Thane, June 10
Police have rescued two teenage girls, who were allegedly forced into flesh trade, from Kashimira area of Mira Road in Thane district here, and arrested two women in this connection, officials said on Friday.
The action was taken by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police commissionerate, a release said.
Acting on a tip-off that some persons were pushing minor girls into sex trade, the police laid a trap on Wednesday at a roadside eatery in Kashimira.
After sending a fake customer, the police team arrested the two women. They were striking a deal for Rs two lakh, it said.
One of the arrested women is an aunt of the girls. The police rescued two teenage girls, they said.
Search was on for a man who was also part of the group, said police.
