6 railway personnel injured as goods trains derails after hitting another train in MP

Shahdol/Bilaspur, April 19
Six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, were injured when a moving freight train derailed after hitting a stationary goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, railway officials said.
The incident, which disrupted traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, took place due to signal overshoot at around 6.50 am near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur railway division, an official from South East Central Railway said.
At least 10 trains operating on the route had been cancelled, he said.
Eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron ore-laden moving goods train derailed in the incident, disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, the officials said.
Katni is located in Madhya Pradesh and Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.
“As per preliminary information, six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, suffered injuries in the incident,” the official said.
The injured were shifted to hospital, he said.
Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was under way, according to sources.
