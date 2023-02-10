 Centre notifies appointment of 2 more Supreme Court judges : The Tribune India

Centre notifies appointment of 2 more Supreme Court judges

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju takes to Twitter to announce it and congratulate the newly appointed judges -- Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 10

The Centre on Friday notified appointment of two more judges in the Supreme Court, taking its strength to 34 -- which is its sanctioned strength.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce it and congratulate the newly appointed judges -- Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. 1. Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC. 2. Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Rijiju tweeted.

The notification came 10 days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended elevation of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar as judges of the top court.

The Supreme Court – which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges -- is currently functioning with 32 judges. 

A day after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over inordinate delay in appointment of judges recommended by the Collegium, the Centre had on February 4 notified the appointment of five judges to the top court.

While the Collegium’s resolution for the elevation of Justice Bindal was unanimous, Justice Joseph had expressed his reservations to the elevation of Justice Kumar on the grounds that his name could be considered at a later stage, the top court announced on its website.

Justice Bindal stood at serial number 2 in the combined All-India-seniority of high court judges, while Justice Kumar was at number 26.

The five judges elevated to the top court last week are: Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court Judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court Judge Manoj Misra. They took oath of office on Monday.

Justice Bindal was appointed a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006 and went on to become the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 11, 2021. He is the senior-most judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Kumar was appointed an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009 and as a permanent Judge on December 7, 2012. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on October 13, 2021. Justice Kumar is the second senior-most judge hailing from the Karnataka High Court.

