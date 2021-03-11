2 killed, 1 injured after house wall collapses in Gujarat

PTI

Sabarkantha, June 7

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured after the wall of an old dilapidated house collapsed on them during the construction of a new house adjacent to it in this district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased included the old house owner, Babu Patel, 60, who was getting his new house constructed, and labourer Harsh Barada, 28, an official of Prantij police station said.

The incident took place in Sonasan village under Prantij taluka of the district at around 8am.

"Two labourers and Patel were present at the site of construction of the latter's new house when the wall of his old house crashed on them," the official said.

The three of them suffered serious head and other injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Himmatnagar, the headquarters of Sabarkantha district, where Patel and Barada were declared dead, he said.

The other labourer, aged 22, was undergoing treatment, the official said.

The two labourers hailed from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, he added.