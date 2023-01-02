2 killed, 3 injured in car accident while returning from New Year picnic in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit, January 2
Two people were killed and three seriously injured when their car's driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a house here, police said on Monday.
The accident took place near Devipura village under the Sungarhi police station area on Sunday evening, Circle Officer (City) Satish Shukla said.
The youths were returning from a New Year picnic organised near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, he said, adding that Nitesh Gangwar (26) and Prajwal Yadav (28) were killed in the accident.
Saransh Gangwar, Subodh Gupta and Rajveer Singh had been hospitalised, he said.
They are residents of Izzatnagar of Bareilly and had gone for the picnic at Chuka, police said. They added that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.
The accident happened because the car's driver lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and rammed into a house, Shukla said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...