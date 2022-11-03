2 killed, 8 injured as bus collides with tanker in Agra

Agra, November 3
Two people died and eight were injured as a bus collided with a tanker here on Thursday morning, police said.
They said the accident took place at Kuberpur in Agra's Etmadpur. The police said that as per the passengers on the roadways bus, the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.
"The roadways bus of Fort depot was coming to Agra from Firozabad. There were around 30-35 passengers on it," Circle Officer, Etmadpur, Ravi Kumar Gupta told PTI.
"According to the passengers, the cause of the accident was that the driver of the bus fell asleep while driving," he added.
The official said the identities of the deceased were yet to be ascertained and the injured were undergoing treatment at Agra's Sarojini Naidu Medical College.
One of the passengers, Sanjeev Gupta, said, "There were 35-40 passengers. The driver fell asleep and the bus collided with the tanker. I have minor injuries in my mouth and knee."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition