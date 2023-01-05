Police looking for 2 men suspected of shielding accused in Delhi woman dragging case

PTI

New Delhi, January 5

Delhi Police on Thursday said it is searching for two men suspected of "trying to shield" the accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for 12km by a car that hit her scooter.

Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda addressing a press conference. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

Eighteen teams are working in the investigation of the case and all angles are being probed, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more men had emerged, and police were trying to track them.

The two men, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are "trying to shield" the accused, he said.

The officer said all five accused are being interrogated. Investigation had revealed that there is no link between the accused and the deceased woman, he said.

The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.