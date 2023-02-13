2 Supreme Court judges sworn in; apex court gets its sanctioned strength of 34

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 13

Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar were on Monday administered oath as judges of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud administered the oath to the newly appointed judges at a brief ceremony here attended by judges, advocates and others.

With this, the Supreme Court has regained its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice, after a gap of nine months.

Before being elevated as judges of the top court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

The Centre had on February 10 notified their appointment, 10 days after the six-member Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI Chandrachud recommended their elevation as judges of the top court.

Last time, the top court functioned at its full sanctioned strength was on May 9 last year when Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice JB Pardiwala took oath.

While the Collegium’s resolution for the elevation of Justice Bindal was unanimous, Justice Joseph had expressed his reservations to the elevation of Justice Kumar on the grounds that his name could be considered at a later stage, the top court announced on its website. Justice Bindal stood at serial number 2 in the combined All-India-seniority of high court judges, while Justice Kumar was at number 26.