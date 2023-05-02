2 Pakistani drug traffickers killed along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

PTI

New Delhi/Barmer, May 2

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said.

About 3 kg of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

