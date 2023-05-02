2 Pakistani drug traffickers killed along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

New Delhi/Barmer, May 2
Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said.
About 3 kg of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.
Rajasthan shares a 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail
An injured Tajpuriya is rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospi...
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Royal Canadian Mounted Police has listed him as number 15 am...
Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office
Mann says coming early will help save 350 MW of power in a d...
Shimla Municipal Corporation election: Voters come to poll braving rain, cold
In the high-stake contest between the Congress and BJP, 102 ...