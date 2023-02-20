2 policemen killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Raipur, February 20

Two policemen were killed as Naxalites fired at them in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place between 7am and 8am under Bortalav police station limits in the district adjoining Maharashtra, when the two personnel were going on a motorcycle, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

As per preliminary information, district force head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable Anil Kumar Samrat were going towards the Maharashtra border from Bortalav police camp, he said, adding that the two were not carrying weapons.

A group of armed Naxalites fired at them. One of the personnel died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital, the official said.

The Naxalites also set ablaze their motorcycle before escaping from the spot, located 180km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

A search operation in the area is under way, he added.