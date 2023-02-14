2 SC judges take oath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar were on Monday administered oath as judges of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the two newly appointed judges at a brief ceremony here attended by judges, advocates and others.

With the two newly appointed judges taking the oath of office, the Supreme Court has regained its full strength of 34 judges, including the CJI, after a gap of nine months.

Before being elevated to the top court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

The Centre had on February 10 notified their appointment, 10 days after the six-member Supreme Court Collegium led by the CJI recommended their elevation as judges of the top court.