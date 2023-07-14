Supreme Court gets 2 more judges; strength goes up to 32

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 14

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as the judges at a brief ceremony attended by judges and lawyers.

The Centre had on Wednesday notified the appointment of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as the judges of the Supreme Court, a week after the five-member Collegium led by CJI Chandrachud recommended their names for elevation.

With these two new appointments, the working strength of the top court has gone up to 32 judges against a sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

The Supreme Court had been functioning with only 30 judges following the retirement of three judges during the summer vacation and another one last week.

Justice Bhuyan’s parent high court is the Gauhati High Court while Justice Bhatti’s parent high court is the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He is the senior-most judge of his parent High Court and is serving as Chief Justice of the High Court for the state of Telangana since June 28, 2022. He has also served as a judge of the Bombay High Court and has dealt with a wide spectrum of cases, including taxation.

Justice Bhatti was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on April 12 2013 and is the senior-most in his parent High Court. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh does not have any representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court since August 2022. He was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 and was serving as Chief Justice there since June 1, 2023.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court