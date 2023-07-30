2 top Corporate Affairs Ministry officers among four held for graft

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

The CBI has arrested four persons, including two joint director-ranked officers posted in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and an associate of Alok Industries, in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 3 lakh, officials said.

Influencing probe? The joint director-rank officers and another staffer allegedly tried to influence a probe

The probe was related to alleged wrong practices of a private company

The officers are accused of accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe

“Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of Rs 59.80 lakh cash, several incriminating documents and digital evidence,” the CBI said in a statement.

The officials identified the arrested accused as Joint Directors Manjit Singh and Puneet Duggal and Senior Technical Assistant Ruhi Arora, all posted in the offices of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Alok Industries’ associate Reshabh Raizada. They said Manjit and Ruhi were posted in the office of the Director General of Corporate Affairs while Puneet was posted as official liquidator in Chennai.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the bribery case yesterday for allegedly indulging in corrupt and illegal activities “by favouring Alok Industries in an investigation being done by the ministry over adoption of illegal and unethical business activities”. The CBI said following the registration of the FIR, a trap was laid and the accused were arrested.

