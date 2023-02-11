2 Vande Bharat trains flagged off

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

PM Narendra Modi today flagged off two Vande Bharat trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

The trains are Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat and Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat. He also dedicated two road projects to the nation — the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project — to ease congestion and streamline traffic in Mumbai.

Addressing a gathering, the PM said this was the first time two Vande Bharat trains had been flagged off simultaneously. He said the trains would connect economic centres such as Mumbai and Pune to centres of faith. He said travelling to sacred places like Shirdi, Nasik and Panchvati would be made easier with new trains. “Pilgrims wanting to visit Pandharpur, Solapur, Akkalkot and Tuljapur will find these places more accessible,” he said.