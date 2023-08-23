2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Noida, August 23
Two workers died and another suffered injuries after a pressure pipe exploded at a spare parts-manufacturing company in Noida, police officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday inside the factory of United Drilling Tools private limited located in Sector 81, under Phase 2 police station area, they said.
“Three workers suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital where two were declared dead by doctors while the third is undergoing treatment,” a police spokesperson said.
Those killed in the explosion have been identified as Manoj Kumar Singh, 45, and Ishwar Dutt Sharma, 60, while the injured worker is Rajveer Singh, 45, the official said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem and other legal proceedings were being carried out in the case, the police said.
