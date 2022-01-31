2 years of Covid, 75% adults fully vaccinated in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

India on Sunday marked two important milestones. It completed two years of living with Covid with the first case detected on January 30, 2020. It also successfully inoculated 75 per cent of the adult population with both doses of Covid vaccines, enhancing protection against fast-emerging variants of the virus.

As of Sunday, India had logged 4,10,92,522 cumulative Covid cases and 4,94,091 deaths with the Omicron dominating the Indian Sars-Cov2 landscape now and 75 per cent of all genome sequenced samples being of the Omicron lineage.

The Health Ministry today said test-track-treat-vaccinate was the primary strategy to tackle Covid along with Covid-appropriate behaviour of social distancing, wearing of masks, and keeping hand and respiratory hygiene.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that although the Omicron wave had started to show early indications of plateau in some regions, cases and positivity was rising in other states.

For instance, the daily new cases seen in India have remained nearly stable for three days (2,51,209 cases on Friday; 2,35,532 on Saturday; and 2,34,281 on Sunday), but the corresponding positivity rates which mirror the spread of infection have marginally risen over the last 24 hours. It was 15.88 per cent on Friday, 13.39 per cent on Saturday and 14.50 per cent on Sunday.