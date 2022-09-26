20 Bangladesh immigrants held, to be deported

Panaji, September 25
More than 20 illegal Bangladesh immigrants had been arrested in Goa and would be deported to Bangladesh, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today.
He said, “More than 20 persons from Bangladesh have been arrested. Search for more will be carried out in other remote villages. They all will be deported to Bangladesh.”
He said the Home Ministry had been informed about the issue. “The police verified the antecedents of tenants in remote villages. It was found they were engaged in scrap yard business. They don’t have an Indian address,” the CM added.
