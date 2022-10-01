20 more weekly Air India flights to Britain, US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

In a major initiative to bolster its international footprint, Air India today announced a total of 20 additional flights every week to Birmingham, London and San Francisco. This is part of the airline’s ongoing drive to reclaim its position as a leader in the international aviation circuit. The additional flights to these three destinations will be introduced in a phased manner from October to December.

With five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London and six additional flights a week to San Francisco, Air India will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week to customers and ensure more choice in terms of connectivity, convenience and cabin space.

Air India’s current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK will now go up to 48 flights.

Birmingham will receive extra five flights per week — three from Delhi and two additional from Amritsar. London will receive nine additional weekly flights of which five are from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.

Air India flights to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week. Air India will now connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a three times per week service and reinstate a three-times-weekly Bengaluru operation. This takes Air India’s San Francisco offering from 10 to 16 weekly.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said, “As Air India reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations has emerged as a significant focus area. This comes just 10 months after Air India’s acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration.”

