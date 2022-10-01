20 more weekly Air India flights to Britain, US

New Delhi, September 30
In a major initiative to bolster its international footprint, Air India today announced a total of 20 additional flights every week to Birmingham, London and San Francisco. This is part of the airline’s ongoing drive to reclaim its position as a leader in the international aviation circuit. The additional flights to these three destinations will be introduced in a phased manner from October to December.
With five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London and six additional flights a week to San Francisco, Air India will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week to customers and ensure more choice in terms of connectivity, convenience and cabin space.
Air India’s current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK will now go up to 48 flights.
Birmingham will receive extra five flights per week — three from Delhi and two additional from Amritsar. London will receive nine additional weekly flights of which five are from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.
Air India flights to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week. Air India will now connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a three times per week service and reinstate a three-times-weekly Bengaluru operation. This takes Air India’s San Francisco offering from 10 to 16 weekly.
Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said, “As Air India reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations has emerged as a significant focus area. This comes just 10 months after Air India’s acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration.”
Set to boost connectivity
- Air India announces 20 additional flights every week to Birmingham (5), London (9) and San Francisco (6)
- Flights to be introduced in a phased manner from October to December; with this, Air India will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive