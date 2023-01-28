20 students detained over docu screening

New Delhi, January 27
After Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, students of Delhi University (DU) and Ambedkar University on Friday faced the police rage when they tried to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Around 20 DU students were detained hours before the scheduled screening of the documentary titled “India: Modi Question”.
The police imposed Section 144, which prohibits gathering of four or more persons, at DU’s Arts Block where the documentary was to be screened. Power supply was allegedly snapped at Ambedkar University to stop the screening of the film.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...