20 students detained over docu screening

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

After Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, students of Delhi University (DU) and Ambedkar University on Friday faced the police rage when they tried to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 20 DU students were detained hours before the scheduled screening of the documentary titled “India: Modi Question”.

The police imposed Section 144, which prohibits gathering of four or more persons, at DU’s Arts Block where the documentary was to be screened. Power supply was allegedly snapped at Ambedkar University to stop the screening of the film.