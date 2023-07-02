 2019 redux: Ajit Pawar back as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM for third time in 4 years : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 2019 redux: Ajit Pawar back as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM for third time in 4 years

2019 redux: Ajit Pawar back as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM for third time in 4 years

Ajit Pawar’s close aides and family members have been facing investigations by Enforcement Directorate and Anti-Corruption Bureau in their sugar cooperative units

2019 redux: Ajit Pawar back as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM for third time in 4 years


PTI

Mumbai, July 2

After a brief stint as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister in 2019 under a BJP government that lasted for less than 80 hours, NCP leader Ajit Pawar is back to the post by splitting the party, in a stunning turn of events in the state politics.

Pawar, who was also the deputy CM in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was in power from November 2019 to June 2022, enjoys the image of a grassroot leader and an able administrator.

The 63-year-old leader, who is known to be politically ambitious and speak his mind, took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra on Sunday for the third time since 2019, capping months of intense speculation about his next political move.

Ajit Pawar, who is the son of NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s elder brother late Anant Pawar, recently appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and assign him a role in the party organisation.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ajit Pawar was re-elected from Baramati Assembly constituency with the highest margin of more than 1.65 lakh votes in the state.

In November 2019, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy CM for the shortest term as the government led by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, which took oath in a hush-hush ceremony in the Raj Bhawan, lasted just 80 hours.

He again became the deputy chief minister in the MVA government led by Thackeray and remained in the position for two-and-half years, till the alliance government collapsed in June last year.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar also served as deputy CM during the 15-year tenure of Congress-NCP government under Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

Apart from handling finance portfolio in the Congress-NCP and MVA governments, Ajit Pawar has also handled water resources and power departments.

Ajit Pawar made his foray into politics in 1982 as member on the board of a cooperative sugar factory. He was elected as chairman of the Pune District Cooperative Bank in 1991 and remained on the post for many years.

He was elected as an MP from Baramati in 1991, but vacated the post for uncle Sharad Pawar, who became defence minister in the Narasimha Rao government. Later, Ajit Pawar was elected as MLA from Baramati and went on to represent the constituency for six terms.

He first became the minister of state for agriculture and power in the Sudharkarrao Naik government and later a cabinet minister in 1999.

Ajit Pawar’s close aides and family members have been facing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in their sugar cooperative units.

In 2014, Devendra Fadnavis who was in the opposition, highlighted Ajit Pawar’s alleged involvement in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. It was during Ajit Pawar’s tenure as water resources minister that allegations of irregularities surfaced in irrigation projects in the state.

In May this year, before Sharad Pawar announced his decision to quit as the party chief, only to withdraw it later, Ajit Pawar visited Delhi to meet the BJP leadership.

As per sources, Supriya Sule’s elevation in the party expedited Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Ajit Pawar’s fresh defiance of his uncle has led to questions over the future of the NCP, which recently celebrated 24 years of its foundation.

Recently, Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar were engaged in a war of words.

Sharad Pawar spoke of throwing a “googly” on Fadnavis over the 2019 hush-hush swearing in ceremony. But now, with the split in the NCP, Fadnavis seems to have delivered a ‘yorker’.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

2
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

3
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

4
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

5
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

6
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

7
Haryana

ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

8
Punjab

Clear stand on HP's claim on Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann dares Partap Singh Bajwa

9
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Congress leader Partap Bajwa to clarify stand on Himachal’s ‘claim’ over Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence

While two bodies were found initially, the third one was rec...

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Has the saffron party managed to strike two birds with singl...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held