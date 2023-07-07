2024 poll: BJP begins LS seat review with 'weak east zone'

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 6

The ruling BJP on Thursday launched formal preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commencing review of all 543 parliamentary segments starting with the “weak eastern zone”.

Top BJP brass converged in Guwahati today to take stock of party’s booth presence, electoral strategies and shortcomings in eight northeastern states and four eastern states of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The eastern zone, comprising 12 states, has 142 Lok Sabha seats with the BJP currently holding only 67, a low strike rate of 47.18 per cent.

After the South Indian zone, consisting of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu where the BJP holds the least (29 out of 128) number of parliamentary seats, eastern zone is its second weakest spot.

Out of the 25 LS seats in the eight Northeastern states, the party has 14. Out of the 117 seats in West Bengal (42), Bihar (40) Odisha (21) and Jharkhand (14), the BJP currently has 53, with a massive expansion scope across the region.

A push in the eastern zone is key to BJP’s 2024 LS plan when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eye the third straight term in office — a feat held so far only by late PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

The meeting was attended by top BJP brass, including national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Assam CM Himanta Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, party MPs and MLAs, and state unit residents. The focus was on organisational issues across BJP units in the 12 states and on ways to strengthen party-people connect in the election year, said BJP Assam in charge Baijayant Panda.

The region poses a peculiar challenge to the BJP which faces an aggressive Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress as the main contender in Bengal, a firmly settled CM Naveen Patnaik-led BJD in Odisha, the ruling JMM-Congress-led alliance in Jharkhand and a formidable RJD-JDU-Congress combine in Bihar.