21 injured as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar, April 19
At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer-truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.
The condition of five of the injured persons was serious and they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official from Wada police station said.
The accident took place at Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am, he said.
The bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation was going from Wada to Manor when it collided with the truck, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data
China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...
Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
The defence minister said the security of the country is the...
Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...
Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning
Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody
Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources
Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...