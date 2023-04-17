College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested

PTI

Jalaun (UP), April 17

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old college student here on Monday, police said.

Roshni, a second-year BA student, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing earlier in the day, they said.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 am while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled.

The woman’s parents lodged a complaint against Raj Ahirwar, based on which, police registered a case and arrested him. Ahirwar is being interrogated, he said.