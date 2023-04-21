 21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted : The Tribune India

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

11 Muslims were burnt alive in Ahmedabad locality in Feb 2002

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

Ex-MLA Maya Kodnani along with advocates in Ahmedabad. pti



Ahmedabad, April 20

More than two decades after 11 Muslim community members were killed in the post-Godhra riots in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Gam, a special court here on Thursday acquitted all 67 accused in the case, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

The Ahmedabad-based court acquitted all accused in one of the worst massacres witnessed during the statewide riots triggered by the Sabarmati train carnage on February 27, 2002. The Naroda Gam case was probed by a Supreme Court-appointed SIT. A detailed court order is awaited.

Those acquitted include former BJP minister in the Gujarat Government Kodnani (67), former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during the pendency of the trial, while one was discharged by the court earlier under Section 169 of the CrPC due to insufficient evidence against him. At least six different judges have presided over the case.

Soon after the brief verdict was announced, some of the accused raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” outside the court.

Reacting to her acquittal, Kodnani said, “The truth has truly won today.” Advocate Chetan Shah, who represented 82 out of the 86 accused, said he made sure “innocents” were acquitted for which he presented a written argument in the court running into 7,719 pages. Advocate Shahshad Pathan, who represented the victims, said the acquittal order would be challenged in the Gujarat High Court. — PTI

One of the worst massacres

The Naroda Gam case was probed by a Supreme Court-appointed SIT

Those acquitted include former BJP minister in the Gujarat Government Maya Kodnani (67), former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi

Case TIMELINE

May 2009: Gujarat High Court designates SH Vora as judge for case trial. SC-constituted SIT files chargesheet against ex-minister Maya Kodnani, VHP’s Jaideep Patel, Babu Bajrangi and others.

July 2009: Special court begins proceedings with SIT submitting its 9th chargesheet. Number of accused reaches 86 as 3 more chargesheeted.

Aug 2012: Special court convicts 32 persons in Naroda Patiya case in which over 90 persons were killed.

Nov 2012: Judge Vora made Additional Judge, Gujarat HC; Jyotsna Yagnik takes over as presiding judge.

Aug 2017: Supreme Court asks the special court to conclude trial in 4 months.

Sept 2017: Shah appears as defence witness as Kodnani’s seeks to examine him to prove her alibi.

Oct 2017: Special judge PB Desai visits the scene of offence; retires in December 2017

April 2018: Kodnani acquitted in Naroda Patiya case; HC upholds conviction of 12 persons

Aug 2018: SIT tells special court Kodnani was at crime scene for 10 minutes and instigated the mob. SIT says Amit Shah’s statement defending Kodnani “not believable”.

Aug 2018: Court watches CD of sting operation by former Tehelka scribe Ashish Khetan.

April 2023: Acquits all 67 in Naroda Gam case.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

5
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

6
Haryana

Residents want NOC from RWAs, neighbours mandatory for 4 floors

7
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

8
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

9
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

10
Nation

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

Don't Miss

View All
Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Top News

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Attack by terrorists near Poonch’s Bhimber Gali area | Assa...

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

11 Muslims were burnt alive in Ahmedabad locality in Feb 200...

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

School teacher arrested for demanding nude pictures, sexual favours from Delhi woman on Instagram

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students preparing for UPSC, SSC exams in Mukherjee Nagar

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137