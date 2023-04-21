21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

Ahmedabad, April 20

More than two decades after 11 Muslim community members were killed in the post-Godhra riots in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Gam, a special court here on Thursday acquitted all 67 accused in the case, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

The Ahmedabad-based court acquitted all accused in one of the worst massacres witnessed during the statewide riots triggered by the Sabarmati train carnage on February 27, 2002. The Naroda Gam case was probed by a Supreme Court-appointed SIT. A detailed court order is awaited.

Those acquitted include former BJP minister in the Gujarat Government Kodnani (67), former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during the pendency of the trial, while one was discharged by the court earlier under Section 169 of the CrPC due to insufficient evidence against him. At least six different judges have presided over the case.

Soon after the brief verdict was announced, some of the accused raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” outside the court.

Reacting to her acquittal, Kodnani said, “The truth has truly won today.” Advocate Chetan Shah, who represented 82 out of the 86 accused, said he made sure “innocents” were acquitted for which he presented a written argument in the court running into 7,719 pages. Advocate Shahshad Pathan, who represented the victims, said the acquittal order would be challenged in the Gujarat High Court. — PTI

One of the worst massacres

The Naroda Gam case was probed by a Supreme Court-appointed SIT

Those acquitted include former BJP minister in the Gujarat Government Maya Kodnani (67), former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi

Case TIMELINE

May 2009: Gujarat High Court designates SH Vora as judge for case trial. SC-constituted SIT files chargesheet against ex-minister Maya Kodnani, VHP’s Jaideep Patel, Babu Bajrangi and others.

July 2009: Special court begins proceedings with SIT submitting its 9th chargesheet. Number of accused reaches 86 as 3 more chargesheeted.

Aug 2012: Special court convicts 32 persons in Naroda Patiya case in which over 90 persons were killed.

Nov 2012: Judge Vora made Additional Judge, Gujarat HC; Jyotsna Yagnik takes over as presiding judge.

Aug 2017: Supreme Court asks the special court to conclude trial in 4 months.

Sept 2017: Shah appears as defence witness as Kodnani’s seeks to examine him to prove her alibi.

Oct 2017: Special judge PB Desai visits the scene of offence; retires in December 2017

April 2018: Kodnani acquitted in Naroda Patiya case; HC upholds conviction of 12 persons

Aug 2018: SIT tells special court Kodnani was at crime scene for 10 minutes and instigated the mob. SIT says Amit Shah’s statement defending Kodnani “not believable”.

Aug 2018: Court watches CD of sting operation by former Tehelka scribe Ashish Khetan.

April 2023: Acquits all 67 in Naroda Gam case.