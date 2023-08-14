22 days on, elusive African cheetah Nirva found in wild in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

Missing Nirva — the last African cheetah in the wild in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park — has been found and shifted to a boma (an animal enclosure) for further health checkup on Sunday morning.

The cheetah had been untraceable for the past 22 days after her radio collar stopped functioning on July 21. The cheetah is healthy and has been kept inside a boma for further examination.

All 15 cheetahs (seven males, seven females and a female cub) in the park are now in bomas and their health parameters are being continuously monitored by the Kuno veterinary team.

National park officials said on August 12, they had received cheetah’s last location — up to August 11 evening — via satellite.

“Search teams were immediately sent to the coordinates. With the help of a drone team and dog squad, the veterinary team finally traced Nirva in the evening, but could not capture her,” the official statement said, adding the cheetah looked healthy.

“As it was getting dark, they decided to restart the operation the following morning. Drone teams were tasked with keeping track of Nirva’s location throughout the night, which they successfully performed. The following morning (August 13), a search operation started at 4 am from the location provided by the drone teams,” stated the statement of the national park.

More than 100 field staff, including officers, vets and cheetah trackers, searched an area of 15 to 20 sq km daily. Two drone teams, a dog squad and elephants were also deployed for the search. Besides, villagers were alerted about Nirva’s sighting and any information received from them was checked and verified. The officials added it took nearly six hours before Nirva could be captured.

“A coordinated effort by the drone team, dog squad, elephants, field officers and staff and vets, led by senior officers of the national park, culminated in the successful capture of Nirva,” said a senior official.

