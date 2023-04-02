22 injured as bus falls into ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road in Uttarakhand

ANI
Dehradun (Uttarakhand), April 2
As many as 22 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said police.
According to the Mussoorie police, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment." The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.
Further details awaited.
