23% CBI posts vacant, House committee told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The government has informed a parliamentary panel, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi, that 23 per cent of the total sanctioned posts ar4e vacant in the CBI.

The details in this regard have been mentioned in the standing committee report on demands for grants for 2023-24 of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) that was tabled in the Upper House last week. Among the reasons for shortage staff in the CBI, the government has told the panel that the agency has not been receiving sufficient nominations of officers from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and the state police, both of which have traditionally been a major source of induction, particularly up to the rank of Inspector in the organisation. It was also informed that the CBI did not favour direct recruitment of inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police as it would affect career progression and may also cause “frustration” as senior posts were limited.

The committee on its part said the CBI showed unwillingness to accept its suggestion to increase direct recruitment of Inspectors.