23-fold rise in defence exports in nine years

New Delhi, May 30
The share of “Made in India” products in defence exports has reached an all-time high, surging from Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to nearly Rs 16,000 crore in the financial year ending March 2023.
This is a 23-fold increase in nine years and reflects India’s progress in the global defence manufacturing sector, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
More than 100 firms are exporting defence products to 85 countries, the MoD said.
Defence exports include Dornier 228 aircraft, artillery guns, Brahmos missiles, Pinaka rockets and launchers, radars, simulators, and armoured vehicles.
