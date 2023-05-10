24 die as bus falls off bridge

PTI

Khargone/Bhopal, May 9

At least 24 persons were killed and over 40 others injured when a private bus packed with passengers plunged into a dry river bed after breaking through railings of a bridge in MP’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said.

Patel, who is also minister in-charge of the district, said Khargone district's Assistant Regional Transport Officer was suspended after it came to light that the ill-fated bus was overloaded and speeding at the time of the accident.