24 suicides in Central varsities over 5 yrs: Govt

New Delhi, April 4
The government on Monday said 24 students had died by suicide over five years across 54 Central universities in India and reasons behind deaths were not maintained.
Replying to supplementary queries during the question hour in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Rajan Singh sufficed to share data on student suicides in Central institutions saying education being on the concurrent list, data regarding suicides in state and deemed institutions would lie within the remit of the state governments.
The issue was raised by BSP’s Danish Ali, who said three students had died by suicide in Teerthanker Mahaveer University (Private University), Moradabad, UP, in recent times. He asked the government if it would set up a special investigation team to probe the reasons behind the tragedies. —
