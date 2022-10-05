25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

ANI

Pauri Garhwal, October 5

Twenty five people were killed in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident that took place on Tuesday night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot in Uttarakhand, informed Deputy General of Police Ashok Kumar.

Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, he added.

"Twenty five people were found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals," DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI.

The bus was carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village.

