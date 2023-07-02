25 passengers charred to death after bus catches fire in Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

Nagpur, July 1

Twenty-five passengers were charred to death when the bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a pole and a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.The private sleeper coach bus was on its way to Pune from Nagpur when it met with the accident around 1.30 am at Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja, they said.

Eight others, including the bus driver and its cleaner, survived the tragedy as they managed to come out of the vehicle in time, with some survivors recounting that they had to break windows to save themselves. All of them are safe. Since the victims’ bodies are charred beyond recognition, the authorities have decided to conduct a DNA testing to identify them before handing them over to their relatives.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ordered a probe into the accident.