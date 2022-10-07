26 cybercriminals arrested under Operation Chakra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

In all, 26 alleged cybercriminals have been arrested under “Operation Chakra” launched by the CBI to dismantle cybercrime gangs operating in the country, officials said today.

The operation was launched in coordination with the police forces of states and Union Territories, the officials said, adding 16 persons were arrested by the Karnataka Police, seven by the Delhi Police, two by the Punjab Police and one by the Andaman and Nicobar Police.

The CBI, along with local police forces, conducted raids at 115 locations across the country on the basis of inputs provided by Interpol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Australian Federal Police.