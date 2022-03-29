26-year-old man lynched in Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft

PTI

Agartala, March 29

A 26-year-old man was lynched on Tuesday in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on the suspicion that he was a cattle thief, police said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Baramura, they said.

The deceased was identified as Litan Miah, a resident of Tarapukur in Jatrapur police station area in Sonamura subdivision, they added.

Information was received in the morning that villagers have detained a youth, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found him critically injured after being thrashed by a group of youths who claimed that he was a cattle thief, they said.

“He was first taken to a local hospital. From there he was referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala as his condition was critical. On the way to that hospital, he died,” Officer-in-Charge of Jatrapur police station Nandan Das told PTI.

As the news of the incident spread, hundreds of locals blocked the road at nearby Dhanpur—the constituency of Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar, demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik is also a resident of Dhanpur.

The father of the deceased, Jamal Miah, lodged a police complaint, following which two people were arrested.

Those arrested were Sentu Debnath and Amar Chandra Das, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), they said.