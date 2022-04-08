3.28 cr availed free treatment under Ayushman plan: Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said 3.28 crore poor and vulnerable Indians had availed of the free hospitalisation cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, one of the two pillars of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Greeting citizens on World Health Day, the PM said more than 18 crore Ayushman cards had been issued to beneficiaries in the poor and vulnerable households listed under the socio-economic caste census.

“So far, more than 3.28 crore people have availed free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Earlier, some of the beneficiaries avoided visiting a hospital and silently endured the pain because of their inability to pay for the treatment. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has rid the poor of this anxiety,” the PM said, wishing everyone good health and wellness.

He said World Health Day was an occasion to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. “It is their hard work that has kept our planet protected,” the PM noted.

He added that in the past eight years, the medical education sector had undergone rapid transformation.

“Several new medical colleges have come up. Our government’s efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters. I feel happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as the PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and the middle-class. At the same time, the government is strengthening Ayush centres,” the PM said.

The PM also shared that so far, 1.17 lakh health and wellness centres had been built close to villages. He also mentioned the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission was the next step forward, with Rs 64,180 crore allocated for it to create critical care blocks and surveillance facilities in each district.

