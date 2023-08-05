3 Indian Army men killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, August 4
Three Indian Army personnel were killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.
Additional forces sent
A search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces. Additional forces have been rushed to the encounter site in south Kashmir.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces.
In the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel were injured, the official said, adding, they succumbed during treatment. A search operation is being carried out, stated Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. Reinforcement has been rushed to the area.
