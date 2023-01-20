 3 bravehearts from Punjab among 56 children conferred national bravery awards : The Tribune India

3 bravehearts from Punjab among 56 children conferred national bravery awards

Amandeep Kaur saved 4 children trapped in a burning vehicle, Azaam Kapoor saved people from landslide by quickly alerting them during his visit to Amarnath shrine and Kusum fought mobile snatchers

3 bravehearts from Punjab among 56 children conferred national bravery awards

Braveheart children from Punjab, who will be felicitated with National Bravery Awards for Children. Master Azaam Kapoor (C) saved people from the landslide by quickly alerting them during his visit to Amarnath shrine, Amandeep Kaur (R) shaved four children trapped in a burning vehicle and Kusum (L) fought mobile snatchers. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



PTI

New Delhi, January 20

Two youths who saved people from drowning and a girl from Punjab who rescued four children from a burning vehicle were among those conferred the bravery awards on Friday by an organisation working for child rights.

Fifty-six children from 17 different states were given the awards, held after three years, by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW).

As many as 22 awardees from 2020 were felicitated on Friday along with 16 awardees from 2021 and 18 awardees from 2022, the organisation said in a statement.

The ICCW's six other special awards include ICCW Markandeya Award, ICCW Prahalada Award, ICCW Eklavya Award, ICCW Abhimanyu Award, ICCW Shravan Award, ICCW Dhruva Award.

The Markandeya Awards 2020 was conferred on 18-year-old Mohit Chandra Upreti who fought with a leopard and saved the life of his friend, it said.

For 2021, the same awards was given to 16-year-old Aman Jyoti Jahire from Chhattisgarh who saved a person from drowning, it added.

For 2022, 16-year-old Nitin Singh from Uttarakhand, who displayed outstanding bravery in fighting a leopard, was awarded the Markandeya award.

Under the ICCW's Prahalad awards, Uttam Tanti, who saved two lives from drowning bagged the award for 2020, while Ayush Ganesh Tapkir from Maharashtra also saved two lives from drowning, was also awarded under the same category for 2021, the statement said.

The Eklavya award was given to Amandeep Kaur, who saved four children who were trapped in a burning vehicle, Angel Maria Joy from Kerala, who saved a child from drowning and Sitaram Yadav from Chhattisgarh who with his valiant efforts, saved a life.

Kaur narrated the incident and said she did not even think twice before taking the decision.

"When I grow up, I want to become a police officer and continue saving lives," she said.

The Abhimanyu awards were given to 15-year-old Shani who saved a man from drowning in a raging river, 13-year-old Shanis Abdulla TN who saved his sisters from a buffalo attack, the statement said.

The Shravan Awards were to Kusum from Punjab for fighting mobile snatchers, Pratik Sudhakar Mane from Maharashtra who sacrificed his life to save his mother from electrocution and Jyotsana Kumari who displayed rare grit and determination to fearlessly fight off a bear, it added.

Kusum said she hopes the award acts as an inspiration for others and motivate them in future.

The Bharat award 2020 was conferred posthumously to Late Cadet Amit Raj who sacrificed his life while saving two children from being burnt to death.

The 'National Awards for Bravery' was started by ICCW to give due recognition to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to their example.

It was in 1957 that two children -- a boy and a girl -- were rewarded by the first Prime Minister of India for their presence of mind and courage. Since then ICCW confers national awards for children on performing acts of bravery every year, it said.

Applications are received from various sources such as central/state government departments, panchayats, zila parishads, police departments, school authorities as well as state and Union Territory Councils for Child Welfare.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop