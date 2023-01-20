3 bravehearts from Punjab among 56 children conferred national bravery awards

PTI

New Delhi, January 20

Two youths who saved people from drowning and a girl from Punjab who rescued four children from a burning vehicle were among those conferred the bravery awards on Friday by an organisation working for child rights.

Fifty-six children from 17 different states were given the awards, held after three years, by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW).

As many as 22 awardees from 2020 were felicitated on Friday along with 16 awardees from 2021 and 18 awardees from 2022, the organisation said in a statement.

The ICCW's six other special awards include ICCW Markandeya Award, ICCW Prahalada Award, ICCW Eklavya Award, ICCW Abhimanyu Award, ICCW Shravan Award, ICCW Dhruva Award.

The Markandeya Awards 2020 was conferred on 18-year-old Mohit Chandra Upreti who fought with a leopard and saved the life of his friend, it said.

For 2021, the same awards was given to 16-year-old Aman Jyoti Jahire from Chhattisgarh who saved a person from drowning, it added.

For 2022, 16-year-old Nitin Singh from Uttarakhand, who displayed outstanding bravery in fighting a leopard, was awarded the Markandeya award.

Under the ICCW's Prahalad awards, Uttam Tanti, who saved two lives from drowning bagged the award for 2020, while Ayush Ganesh Tapkir from Maharashtra also saved two lives from drowning, was also awarded under the same category for 2021, the statement said.

The Eklavya award was given to Amandeep Kaur, who saved four children who were trapped in a burning vehicle, Angel Maria Joy from Kerala, who saved a child from drowning and Sitaram Yadav from Chhattisgarh who with his valiant efforts, saved a life.

Kaur narrated the incident and said she did not even think twice before taking the decision.

"When I grow up, I want to become a police officer and continue saving lives," she said.

The Abhimanyu awards were given to 15-year-old Shani who saved a man from drowning in a raging river, 13-year-old Shanis Abdulla TN who saved his sisters from a buffalo attack, the statement said.

The Shravan Awards were to Kusum from Punjab for fighting mobile snatchers, Pratik Sudhakar Mane from Maharashtra who sacrificed his life to save his mother from electrocution and Jyotsana Kumari who displayed rare grit and determination to fearlessly fight off a bear, it added.

Kusum said she hopes the award acts as an inspiration for others and motivate them in future.

The Bharat award 2020 was conferred posthumously to Late Cadet Amit Raj who sacrificed his life while saving two children from being burnt to death.

The 'National Awards for Bravery' was started by ICCW to give due recognition to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to their example.

It was in 1957 that two children -- a boy and a girl -- were rewarded by the first Prime Minister of India for their presence of mind and courage. Since then ICCW confers national awards for children on performing acts of bravery every year, it said.

Applications are received from various sources such as central/state government departments, panchayats, zila parishads, police departments, school authorities as well as state and Union Territory Councils for Child Welfare.