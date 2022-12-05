3 Congress MPs to skip Parl session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Three Congress MPs, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, will skip the winter session of Parliament beginning December 7.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Sunday said it was impractical for Rahul to attend the winter session as the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” was underway.

Besides Rahul, Rajya Sabha members Digvijay Singh and Jairam Ramesh will skip the session.