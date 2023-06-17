3 dead after speeding car runs over them in UP

Pratapgarh, June 17
Three persons died after being run over by a speeding car near a brick kiln in the Sangipur police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place late Friday evening.
Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Rohit Mishra said Minu (35), her sons Hritik (5) and Kartik (3), residents of Gothva village, were sitting near a brick kiln on the roadside when a speeding car ran over them before ramming into a tree.
He added that the three sustained serious injuries and were taken to the community health centre in Sangipur, where doctors declared Minu and Kartik dead. Meanwhile, Hritik, who was referred to a hospital in Amethi, died during treatment there.
Police have detained two persons, including the car driver, and have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.
