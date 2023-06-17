 3 dead after speeding car runs over them in UP : The Tribune India

3 dead after speeding car runs over them in UP

Police have detained two persons, including the car driver, and have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem

3 dead after speeding car runs over them in UP

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Pratapgarh, June 17

Three persons died after being run over by a speeding car near a brick kiln in the Sangipur police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Rohit Mishra said Minu (35), her sons Hritik (5) and Kartik (3), residents of Gothva village, were sitting near a brick kiln on the roadside when a speeding car ran over them before ramming into a tree.

He added that the three sustained serious injuries and were taken to the community health centre in Sangipur, where doctors declared Minu and Kartik dead. Meanwhile, Hritik, who was referred to a hospital in Amethi, died during treatment there.

Police have detained two persons, including the car driver, and have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

2
Comment NOUS INDICA

Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride

3
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

4
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

5
Haryana

Water crisis in Gurugram, ‘mafia’ making a killing, residents harried

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

7
Amritsar

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

8
Punjab

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

9
World

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

10
Haryana

2 held for ‘sextortion’ in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Congress, 10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur

10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur, seek meeting

‘Is Manipur a part of India or not? If yes, why hasn't the P...

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mand...

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered FIRs under UAPA i...

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Asserts that seat distribution should be decided considering...


Cities

View All

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Chandigarh: Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended in Chandigarh

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary Rajan Kashyap released

Chandigarh Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Customer killed, 2 injured as assailants open fire at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara